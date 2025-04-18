Stephen Colbert Is Delighted Easter Falls on 4/20 This Year: ‘He Is Risen and You Is High’ | Video

Well known observant Catholic Stephen Colbert will be celebrating Easter this year as he always does, and on Thursday’s “The Late Show,” he was positively delighted that the holiday falls on 4/20 this year.

“I’d like to begin by wishing you all a Happy Easter, because this year, especially this year, Easter is on 420,” Colbert said at the top of his monologue. “This Sunday, He is risen, and you is high.”

Just to remind people who might not know, 4/20 is pop culture slang for smoking weed and as such April 20th is an unofficial holiday for people who enjoy cannabis. And, back to Colbert.

“So how did these two sacred holidays fall on the same day? Well, the long answer is, Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon that follows the vernal equinox,” Colbert continued, grinning. “You can remember it with this simple rhyme, full moon before Equinox, don’t move Jesus’s rocks. Equinox before moon, he will rise soon.”

“Thank you. And also with you,” the host punned when the audience applauded the joke.

“Easter on 420 seemed like a natural pairing, because whoever came up with our Easter traditions was definitely stoned,” Colbert added, at which point he adopted a fake stoner accent. “Okay, okay, listen how we’re gonna celebrate Jesus being alive again. You know Jesus, Jesus, Jesus. And then there’s gonna be a rabbit and he is, okay, he wears a bow tie. I don’t know why he’s got a bow tie. And he lays eggs, and they’re not normal eggs, not they’re not they’re not the normal eggs. They’re not the normal eggs you expect to come out of a rabbit. They’re like all kinds of colors, and they’re filled with chocolate. Also, everything is candied, even the ham.”

“Today that was my character, ‘stoned guy,’” Colbert deadpanned.

Colbert also commented on a wide range of current events topics, including Donald Trump’s meeting with the Italian Prime Minister, and all the needless government budget cuts. And as we said, you can watch the whole thing above.