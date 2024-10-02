Jimmy Kimmel Shows VP Debate Supercut of All the Times Vance and Walz Agreed: ‘Trump Is Not Gonna Like That at All’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel was shocked by how much agreement happened during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate.

During his opening monologue shortly after the debate wrapped, Kimmel played a supercut of all the times JD Vance and Tim Walz agreed with each other. It happened enough that Kimmel knew one candidate wasn’t going to be happy.

“Both candidates were pretty darn polite to each other,” the late night host said. “Well, Trump is not going to like that at all. You’re in a lot of trouble, JD.”

Kimmel continued, “I was kind of hoping they’d ask the candidates some fun questions like ‘is a hotdog a sandwich?’ Then JD Vance just stares into the camera and says, ‘When you’re from Haiti, any dog can be a sandwich.’ But they didn’t. They could have used a lot more talk about cat- and dog-eating.”

The host also brought up how CBS opted not to fact-check. Instead, they provided a QR code at the bottom of the screen for viewers to scan, which would take them to a site that was updating live with fact-checks.

“I love that CBS thinks their viewers know how to use a QR code,” he quipped. “Their newest show is ‘Matlock.’”

Watch the full monologue in the video below:

Kimmel later revealed that their show had a QR code of their own that when scanned it would take viewers to iamavoter.com, and when it popped up it as a headshot of Matt Damon with “Matt Damon Sucks” in big block letters.

The fact-checking was a point of contention during the debate itself. At one point, moderator Margaret Brennan checked Vance on calling the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, “illegal aliens,” which the Republican vice presidential candidate was quick to whine about.

“Margaret, the rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact check,” he said. Vance went on to try explaining the process by which certain immigrants can apply for asylum.

“The audience can’t hear you because your mics are cut,” Brennan said after trying to cut in and move on, adding, “We have so much to get to. Thank you for explaining the legal process.”

Watch the entire “Jimmy Kimmel Live” clip above.