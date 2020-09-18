Go Pro Today

Jimmy O Yang Can’t Cut It as a Stand-Up Comedian in ‘The Opening Act’ Trailer (Video)

Film co-starring Cedric the Entertainer and produced by Vince Vaughn opens Oct. 16

| September 18, 2020 @ 8:09 AM Last Updated: September 18, 2020 @ 8:12 AM

Maybe this stand-up comedy thing just isn’t for Jimmy O. Yang. In his new comedy “The Opening Act,” the “Silicon Valley” and “Crazy Rich Asians” star learns the tough reality of life on the road as a comic.

The film directed and written by Steve Byrne and produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley follows Yang as Will Chu, an aspiring stand-up comedian who gets the opportunity to open on the road for his hero Billy G., played with flair by Cedric the Entertainer.

“You look at the road ahead of me right now, and it’s in a cubicle selling things I don’t believe in,” Yang says in the trailer. “The only silver lining is I can’t possibly hang myself in a cubicle.”

Also Read: Jimmy O Yang on Crafting His First Stand-Up Special and Why It Isn't Just for Asian Audiences

But things get off to a rough start quickly when he can’t impress some morning radio DJs, hecklers or other drunk comedy groupies, forcing him to decide what he really wants in life.

“You bombed. You bombed hard too. Your ass should be on the TSA watchlist,” Cedric the Entertainer says in the trailer. “The thing about stand-up is you have the chance to be better today than you was yesterday.”

Byrne stacks his cast for “The Opening Act” with a cavalcade of other comics, including Ken Jeong, Alex Moffat, Neal Brennan, Debby Ryan, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Jermaine Fowler, Russell Peters, Tom Segura and Iliza Shlesinger.

Yang actually recently released his first ever stand-up special on Amazon, “Good Deal,” back in May.

RLJE Films is releasing “The Opening Act” in theaters, VOD and on digital on October 16. Check out the first trailer for “The Opening Act” above.

24 Stand-Up Comedians Turned Auteurs, From Donald Glover to Bo Burnham (Photos)

  • Comedians turned auteurs A24
  • Master of None Season 2 Netflix
  • Marc Maron IFC
  • Eighth Grade Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher
  • Better Things FX
  • Annie Hall
  • Atlanta Donald Glover Quantrell Colbert/FX
  • Jordan Peele photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap Jordan Peele photographed by Corina Marie for The Wrap
  • Broad City Comedy Central
  • The Mindy Project FOX
  • Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero Photographed for TheWrap by Elisabeth Caren
  • tig notaro zack snyder army of the dead chris d'elia Amazon Studios
  • I Love You Daddy I Love You Daddy Louis CK
  • Albert-Brooks Getty Images
  • jerry lewis bellboy
  • Mike Nichols at AFI Getty Images
  • Judd Apatow Getty Images
  • mel brooks egot Getty Images
  • Bobcat Goldthwait Getty Images
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul TheWrap
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Chris Rock in 'Top Five' Trailer
  • Jerrod Carmichael Getty Images
  • Elaine May Getty Images
  • Julie Klausner Getty Images
1 of 25

Burnham’s “Eighth Grade,” which he wrote and directed, opens this month

There's a long history of people who got their start in stand-up comedy only to find another gear and level of artistry once they turned to filmmaking, including Mike Nichols, Woody Allen, Albert Brooks, Elaine May and more. Here are some of the most recent to branch out.

View In Gallery

Related Content