Jimmy Swaggart, longtime televangelist and preacher, died on Tuesday at the age of 90 after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Swaggart’s official Facebook page shared the news of his death on Tuesday.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day,” the post read. “He was not just a preacher—he was a worshiper, a warrior, and a witness to the grace and mercy of God. He was a man whose faith was steadfast and always entered whatever door the Lord opened. And the Lord honored that faith.”

Swaggart was born on March 15, 1935 in Ferriday, Louisiana, and much of his inspiration to go into ministry work came from his father Willie Leon “Sonnie” Swaggart, who was a Pentecostal preacher in the Assemblies of God denomination.

By 1955, Swaggart dove into evangelistic work, growing a revival-meeting following predominately in the southern region of the U.S. He added gospel music to his resume in 1960 when he began recording gospel albums that were aired on local Christian radios. A year later, Swaggart was ordained by his father’s denomination the Assemblies of God. After founding the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge and continuing his radio ministry, which eventually became weekly telecast, his notability quickly grew between the ’70s and early ’80s. He had also bought several radio stations where he would broadcast sermons, gospel music and other forms of Christian-related content.

During the ’80s, Swaggart ran an hour-long weekly telecast that featured Bible study and music and was broadcast across the country.

Swaggart’s brand was tarnished by several sex scandals toward the end of the ’80s. In 1986, his claim that Assemblies of God minister Marvin Gorman was having multiple affairs resulted in a defamation and conspiracy suit that cost Swaggart $1.8 million after settling the matter. In retaliation, Gorman caught Swaggart, via hired photographers, with a sex worker named Debra Murphree outside of hotel room. In 1991, Swaggart was caught again with a sex worker after an officer pulled him over. He was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road and driving an unregistered Jaguar, per ABC News.

After a break from his work, he returned to preaching at his Family Worship Center church. Swaggart is survived by his wife Frances Swaggart and his son Donnie Swaggart, per Shreveport Times. Donnie now serves as the lead of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.



