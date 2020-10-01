JJ Abrams to Produce Dr. Seuss’ ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!’ Animated Feature at Warner Bros.
“Thing One and Thing Two” spinoff film based on “The Cat in The Hat” characters also in the works as part of shared universe of movies
Brian Welk | October 1, 2020 @ 10:33 AM
Dr. Seuss’ iconic and inspirational children’s book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” is getting a feature film adaptation from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Animation Group, the studio announced Thursday.
“Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” is one of several films that will become an animated universe of movies based on Dr. Seuss’ stories. Warner Animation will also develop “Thing One and Thing Two” (working title), a spinoff of the characters from “The Cat in The Hat,” which is expected to be released in 2026, while “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” is looking to 2027.
The “Seussiverse” kicks off in 2024 with a “Cat in the Hat” feature film that’s currently in development and is expected for 2024 with Erica Rivinoja and Art Hernandez attached as directors. The second season of “Green Eggs and Ham,” a joint project between Warner Bros. and Netflix, was also just picked up.
Abrams will serve as a producer along with Hannah Minghella, Bad Robot’s head of motion pictures, making it the director’s first foray into animation. More details on the collaborations between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Warner Animation Group will be unveiled in the coming months.
“Warner Animation Group truly understands the timelessness of Dr. Seuss, the incredible impact of the characters and stories, and how to translate the magical appeal to truly come to life on screen,” Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement. “With the amazing talent they are bringing to these projects, we are looking forward to bringing ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!’ and ‘Thing One and Thing Two’ to fans in a way that will delight them, capture their imaginations, and inspire them to read and re-read the stories.”
“We are so thrilled to expand our creative partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and are even more excited about the expansion of this slate of films,” Allison Abbate, EVP, Warner Animation Group, said in a statement.
Dr. Seuss Major Movie and TV Adaptations, Ranked From Worst to First (Photos)
Oh, the places you'll go. Dr. Seuss's legacy runs far and wide, with his children's stories being adapted into cartoons and live action films alike. Here we rank all 10 of Seuss's film features and beloved TV specials.
10. "The Cat in the Hat" (2003)
The live action adaptation of Dr. Seuss's classic book is insultingly awful, trading in gleeful whimsy for madcap cynicism. Mike Myers is goofing off instead of playing a charming scamp.
9. "The Lorax" (2012)
As a fable, "The Lorax" is about as dark and complicated as Dr. Seuss gets. This light and colorful animated film featuring Danny DeVito and Taylor Swift, which is a combination of "Minions" meets "WALL-E," certainly isn't that.
8. "The Butter Battle Book" (1989)
This short is faithful to Dr. Seuss's work. It's a story about two rival races of people divided by a wall, based on their differences over how they butter their bread. But the songs are flat, and the animation isn't much better.
7. "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)
Though it's incredibly cheesy and the Whoville makeup is a joke, Jim Carrey brings his overly-exuberant charm to the story, even if he looks a bit silly.
6. "The Grinch" (2018)
Taking cues from the cutesy "Despicable Me" movies, Universal's "The Grinch" with Benedict Cumberbatch has more elaborate animated mayhem than grouchy, mean-spirited fun and wordplay. The inoffensive charm is there, but the film's heart is two sizes too small.
5. "The Lorax" (1972)
"The Lorax" begins and ends in a grim, polluted world, using music and rhyme to chart how industry can harm the environment. Its message remains poignant and hopeful that a new generation can save nature.
4. "Horton Hears a Who" (2008)
The best of the modern Dr. Seuss adaptations, Jim Carrey voices another Seuss character for this delightful, madcap romp.
3. "The Cat in the Hat" (1971)
"Everything back in its proper place, no more rainbows for us to chase." This version of "The Cat in the Hat" takes some liberties, but it lovingly and musically captures the spirit of Dr. Seuss's iconic character.
2. "Horton Hears a Who" (1970)
"A person's a person, no matter how small." This Chuck Jones-directed TV special is beautifully animated, faithful to the story of acceptance of everyone and a joy from start to finish.
1. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966)
The songs are indelible, the lessons are heartwarming and the animation is impeccable. "The Grinch" isn't just the best Dr. Seuss adaptation, but one of the finest animated shorts of all time.
