J.J. Abrams Crime Caper ‘Duster’ With Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway Lands at HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered the eight-episode drama “Duster” to series from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan and Warner Bros. Television, HBO said Thursday.

The series, which is set in 1972, stars Rachel Hilson of “The Good Wife” and “This is Us” as Nina, the first Black female FBI and “Colony” star Josh Holloway as “gutsy getaway driver” Jim, who teams up with her to take down a growing crime syndicate.

The series reteams Holloway, who played James “Sawyer” Ford on “Lost,” with Abrams. Holloway also appeared in the 2011 Abrams-produced film “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” His other series include “Intelligence” and a stint on “Yellowstone” as Roarke Carter.

“We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the HBO Max audience. This show has all the elements of a great Max Original, with propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and some truly bad-ass car chases,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of Original Content at HBO Max.

“LaToya and I are thrilled at the chance to bring the wild, wily and wacky world of ‘Duster’ to life, especially with this exceptional cast, crew and network,” Abrams said.

”Duster’ is an amalgam of all my favorite things – high octane storytelling with deep characters and so much heart,” said Morgan, a writer on NBC’s ‘Parenthood’ and Showtime’s ‘Shameless,’ and both writer and co-executive producer for the series “Into the Badlands” and “Turn: Washington’s Spies” on AMC. “It’s a dream project and I’m supremely grateful to all the folks at Warner Bros. and HBO Max for believing in this show. And I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime than J.J. to build this incredible world.”

The cast includes Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, and Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.

“Duster” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, with the first two episodes written by Abrams and Morgan and directed by and executive produced by Steph Green. The series is executive produced by Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich for Bad Robot through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and WBTV and executive produced by Morgan for TinkerToy Productions via its overall deal with WBTV.