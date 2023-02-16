Elizabeth Olsen is yet again trapped in a seemingly idyllic but actually quite sinister suburban setting in “Love & Death,” the new based-on-a-true-story series from David E. Kelley co-starring Jesse Plemons. And it looks juicy (watch the trailer above).

The official synopsis for “Love & Death” describes the new HBO Max original series as “the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.” Judging by the shots of a blood-splattered Olsen walking down a hall, she seems to be the one who picks up said axe.

Kelley wrote the new series and Lesli Linka directed the first first four and final episode of the seven-episode limited series. Kelley is also responsible for HBO sensations “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” He is currently working on a bunch of high-profile projects for various streamers, including a “Presumed Innocent” series for Apple TV+, based on the novel by Scott Turow, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and co-produced by J.J. Abrams and an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s “A Man in Full” for Netflix with Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane.

“Love & Death” has a ridiculously stacked cast and also stars Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel. The limited series is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II).

Olsen is coming off of her acclaimed performance in Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision,” which segued into her costarring role in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Plemons will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple TV+, costarring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and John Lithgow.

“Love & Death” debuts with three episodes on Thursday, April 27, followed by one episode weekly through May 25.