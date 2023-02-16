After a new report indicated on Tuesday that Elon Musk forced Twitter engineers to finesse an algorithm to boost his own tweets, Sarah Silverman thinks it might be his “most pathetic” move yet.

On Wednesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Silverman scoffed at the maneuver by Musk, which was reportedly made because his Super Bowl tweet did worse than President Biden’s. The comedian very sarcastically noted that it “behooves” everyone “to be privy to the fresh and original insights of the richest man in the world.”

To drive her mockery home, a graphic appeared at the same moment, showing a tweet from Musk from November of last year, in which he wrote “What do you call someone who is a master at baiting?”

“Really though, this is just the most pathetic thing I’ve ever heard,” Silverman mocked. “I don’t understand how someone can have 15 kids and still be an incel.”

In reality, Musk has only had ten kids, with three different women. Sadly, one child passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old.

Speaking somewhat more seriously, Silverman offered some sympathy for the CEO, lamenting how much money he paid for Twitter only to have to then use more time and effort to elevate himself on the platform.

“I feel bad for him, I really do,” she said. “This man paid $44 billion to get the same insecurities that I have for free.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.