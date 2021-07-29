JK Simmons in Talks to Play Commissioner Gordon Again in ‘Batgirl’

J.K. Simmons is in talks to return to the DC Universe as Commissioner Jim Gordon in the upcoming HBO Max film “Batgirl,” individuals with knowledge of the talks confirmed to TheWrap.



Simmons previously played Gordon in the 2017 film “Justice League” and returned to the role for additional footage in Zack Snyder’s 2021 director’s cut of the film. Simmons would star alongside “In the Heights” alum Leslie Grace, who was recently cast in the lead role.



Gordon has been played by multiple actors over the decade, most recently by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy and Jeffrey Wright in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is set to come out in theaters next year. But while past films have focused on Gordon’s partnership with Batman in taking down crime, “Batgirl” will likely focus on his relationship with his daughter, Barbara, who took up the cowl as Batgirl to join the battle in Gotham.



“Bad Boys for Life” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing “Batgirl” from a script by “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson. The film is planned for release on HBO Max sometime next year.



Simmons is represented by Gersh, and the talks were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.