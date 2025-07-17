Joanna Bacon, ‘Love Actually’ and ‘Breeders’ Actress, Dies at 72

Joanna Bacon, an English stage and screen actress best known for her roles in films like “Love Actually” and TV shows including “Breeders,” died June 14 after a battle with cancer. She was 72, and her funeral was held July 15.

On the screen, Bacon worked for decades, with her first credit dating back to 1991. In “Love Actually,” she portrayed the mother of Martine McCutcheon’s Natalie. More recently, Bacon appeared in 30 episodes of the FX series “Breeders,” playing the mother of Martin Freeman’s leading man, Paul. The series ran for four seasons from 2020 to 2023.

Bacon also had an extensive history on the stage. She performed at such venues as Lancaster’s The Dukes Theatre, London’s Hampstead Theatre and the National Theatre.

Bacon was a longtime member of the Essex-based Harlow Theatre Company, joining up with the group when it formed in 1978. At the theater, Bacon performed in numerous productions, including “Dirty Linen,” “Abigail’s Party” and William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice.”

“It is with much sadness that we inform our HTC members past and present of the passing of Jo Bacon on June 14th following a short and brave battle against cancer,” the Harlow Theatre Company said in a statement. “Jo will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. She continued to support HTC attending many of our productions. She would settle herself in the front row with a notebook and watched with a critical eye and her passion for theatre. She never forgot to praise our work.”