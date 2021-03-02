“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer is in early talks to play Josephine Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s “Kitbag,” a movie about French military leader and emperor Napoleon, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix is attached to star as Napoleon. Scott plans “Kitbag” to be his follow-up project after he wraps production on “House of Gucci” for MGM.

Apple Studios will finance and produce “Kitbag.” The film’s title “Kitbag” derives from the saying “there is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.” The project will focus on Napoleon’s origins, relentless ambition, his military leadership, and his rise to becoming emperor along with the volatile relationship he had with his wife Josephine. David Scarpa wrote the screenplay.

Scott will produce “Kitbag” through his Scott Free Productions alongside Kevin Walsh. Scott’s company also has a first-look TV deal with Apple TV+. This also reunites Scott with Phoenix, after the two previously worked together on the Best Picture winner “Gladiator.”

“Napoleon is a man I’ve always been fascinated by. He came out of nowhere to rule everything — but all the while he was waging a romantic war with his adulterous wife Josephine. He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn’t, he conquered it to destroy her, and destroyed himself in the process,” Scott said in a statement. “No actor could ever embody Napoleon like Joaquin — he created one of movie history’s most complex Emperors in ‘Gladiator,’ and we’ll create another with his Napoleon. It’s a brilliant script written by David Scarpa, and today there’s no better partner than Apple to bring a story like this to a global audience.”

Comer came to Scott’s attention by working with the director on “The Last Duel” which recently wrapped. The also film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck, with a screenplay written by Damon and Affleck.

Comer is expected to shoot the fourth season of “Killing Eve” later this year. She will also be seen in 20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy” opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Deadline first reported the news.