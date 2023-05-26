Steve Forbes made a bold prediction Friday morning while sitting with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Jacqui Heinrich on “America’s Newsroom”: President Joe Biden will not be the Democrats’ 2024 nominee, despite announcing his reelection campaign in April.

Looking to a Fox News poll that found 48% of respondents saying Biden’s policies are hurting them, and only 20% saying they feel they’re getting help from the current administration, Forbes said, “I think that’s why next year, Joe Biden will not be the Democratic Party nominee.”

“Whoa, you’re on record,” Hemmer said in surprise.

“On record — because… you have a poor economy, you have a president people feel is not up to the job anymore, certainly not for the next four years,” Forbes said. “So I don’t know what the scenario’s going to be, but they cannot have him running in November of 2024.”

Hemmer, still surprised, then called for Heinrich to weigh in because as a White House correspondent, “This is what [she] does for a living.”

“Well I just wonder, who do you think it could be if not Joe Biden?” she asked Forbes.

“I think you could see sort of a replay, at least in spirit, of 2020 when the fear was Bernie would take over. They didn’t mind his policies taking over, they didn’t want Bernie to take over the Democratic Party, and so they engineered Joe Biden’s nomination,” Forbes responded. “I think Governor Newsom of California has allusions of that, I think the governor of Michigan, some others, are thinking some scenario could come along… Who knows what the scenario is. But they know they cannot go with this guy in this kind of condition — especially after the debates in the Republican Party show this is a party developing ideas, a lot of new faces. And people want something new.”

Earlier in the segment, Forbes criticized Biden’s work on the economy, saying that “even though it’s not officially in a recession, it’s sort of the economic equivalent of walking pneumonia — not enough to put you in bed yet, but just dragging you down, draining the energy.”

“There’s a feeling the country’s adrift,” he said.

Hemmer pivoted shortly after Forbes’ prediction, but not before assuring the chairman and Forbes Media editor-in-chief that if he turns out to be right, he’d remember it.

“That viewpoint is the minority right now — maybe you prove right over time, we’ll see,” Hemmer said. “And if so, you’ll replay this video, OK?”

“And if it’s wrong, you’ll replay it anyway!” Forbes said.

Watch the full “America’s Newsroom” interview in the video above.