President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden released a statement Monday applauding the tentative deal between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after 146 days on strike.

“I applaud the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for reaching a tentative agreement that will allow writers to return to the important work of telling the stories of our nation, our world — and of all of us,” Biden said.

The president also emphasized the hardships these last five months have seen on industry laborers across practices and mediums.

“This agreement, including assurances related to artificial intelligence, did not come easily,” Biden said. “But its formation is a testament to the power of collective bargaining. There simply is no substitute for employers and employees coming together to negotiate in good faith toward an agreement that makes a business stronger and secures the pay, benefits, and dignity that workers deserve.”

He concluded his statement by referencing his support for autoworkers in their own strike: “I urge all employers to remember that all workers – including writers, actors, and autoworkers – deserve a fair share of the value their labor helped create.”

The Writers Guild reached a tentative agreement Sunday night with the AMPTP to end the strike after working through their stalemate over AI usage and staffing levels for writing rooms.

In addition to Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and others joined in on X (formerly Twitter) to praise the deal:

