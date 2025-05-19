‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She Cried When She Saw News of Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis | Video

The hosts of “The View” were pretty rattled by former president Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis this weekend, with Alyssa Farah Griffin even admitting on Monday morning that she cried when she saw the news.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” a statement released by Biden’s office and shared by CNN read on Sunday. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

Biden and his wife recently stopped by “The View” for their first TV interview since leaving office, and as the former president’s diagnosis led Monday’s discussion, Farah Griffin noted that the recent proximity definitely made the news hit harder for her.

JOE BIDEN DIAGNOSED WITH AGGRESSIVE CANCER: 'The View' co-hosts react to the former president's diagnosis that has led to an outpouring of bipartisan support and concerns over his condition. pic.twitter.com/IQd9RmIk8a — The View (@TheView) May 19, 2025

“I think I speak for all of us when I say our just heartfelt prayers are with the Bidens,” she said. “I honestly cried when I saw the news yesterday. He feels close to us because he was just here, and we wish him nothing but just hopefully a speedy recovery.”

Her co-hosts all agreed, each passing on their well wishes for Biden. But, for moderator Whoopi Goldberg, the reaction from both sides of the political aisle to the reveal actually inspired some hope.

“It was surprising to see some of the people who who wished them well, and it made me feel better,” she said. “Made me feel better about it, because now I don’t mind fighting, you know what I mean? Because I know you’re here. I know someone’s in there.”

As the discussion eventually came to a close, Whoopi reiterated how shocked she was to see some Republicans wishing the Bidens well, and applauded those who “cut their tongues off” to do so.

“It turns out that you have a heart! So there is reason to have faith. There is reason,” she said. “We actually all are suffering together in many ways. So we’re not alone, and that’s a good thing.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.