Joe Biden Endorses Elmo Tweet, Says ‘We Have to Be There for Each Other’: ‘Elmo Is Right’

On Tuesday night President Joe Biden appeared to feel a little sentimental. Biden’s account on the social media site formerly known as Twitter retweeted a message from none other than Elmo, the furry red star of “Sesame Street.” Biden wrote, “I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.”

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.



Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.



Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

“Even though it’s hard, you’re never alone,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Elmo’s official account tweeted, “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellbeing”

On Monday, Elmo set off an emotional firestorm when he tweeted a simple question, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

The question had a ripple effect across the platform, and several of the site’s users told Elmo they weren’t doing as well as they might like. Even Elmo’s fellow “Sesame Street” costars chimed in, and each reassured Elmo that if he needed a friend, he had one in them.

Bert replied, “I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea.”

I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea. ☕️🫖 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/MJUT1Lzjpd — Bert (@bertsesame) January 30, 2024

Cookie Monster chimed in, “Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies.”

Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. 💙🍪 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/LLF7MzmouY — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 30, 2024

Oscar the Grouch admitted that he’s not always the best listener, but said that he knows someone who is when he wrote, “I’m not great at listening to others share their big feelings, but my worm Slimey is. You should talk with him if you ever need to chat.”

I’m not great at listening to others share their big feelings, but my worm Slimey is. You should talk with him if you ever need to chat. 🐛💚 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/YOy0qLvi1v — Oscar the Grouch (@OscarTheGrouch) January 30, 2024

The Biden Administration didn’t comment on the president’s tweet, but perhaps it was simply meant in the same vein as the messages sent by Elmo’s friends, particularly as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, the 2024 election cycle begins in earnest, massive layoffs abound, and conspiracy theorists continue to concoct far-fetched theories about Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl.