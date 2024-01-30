Kayleigh McEnany Predicts Trump’s VP Pick With an Unexpected Name: ‘Bring on That Guy!’

Kayleigh “Milktoast” McEnany isn’t letting a couple of cheap Donald Trump insults rattle her out of giving advice to her old boss, as the former White House press secretary threw out a suggestion for his running mate on Fox News – and with a name not many have been talking about.

The host of Fox’s “Outnumbered” appeared as a “Gutfeld!” guest panelist Monday night, where she suggested that Trump pick Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. A political newcomer before he took office in 2022, Youngkin was endorsed by Trump but has maintained his distance from the MAGA movement.

“We don’t know what [Democrats] have planned, so we need someone who can bring in independents,” McEnany said. “I’m going to throw a name out there: Glenn Youngkin.”

Her choice was popular with the studio audience, who applauded it as she began to make her case for the moderate Republican businessman-turned-governor. Host Greg Gutfeld wondered out loud whether the affable, vest-wearing former college basketball player could get along with Trump.

“I think so,” she said. “But Glenn Youngkin can do it. Look, Biden’s down 17 in the state, Glenn Youngkin’s up 24 – bring on that guy!”

As of this writing, Trump had not commented on McEnany’s analysis, but don’t be surprised when he does: The last time his former press secretary spoke up – suggesting Trump pivot to a more general-election style tone at the conclusion of the New Hampshire primary – he made clear what he thought of her suggestions:

“I don’t need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, ‘Birdbrain,’ and she’s telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!”

Back in May 2023, Trump called McEnany “milktoast” [sic] after a minor discrepancy regarding some poll numbers she had offhandedly cited, which also took place on Fox News.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote at the time. “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34.”

In a follow up post, Trump wrote: “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Watch McEnany’s real star appearance around the 3:30 mark in the video above.