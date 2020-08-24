Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said over the weekend that he should not have made a May comment to radio host Charlamagne Tha God that implied Black voters “ain’t Black” if they’re considering a vote for President Donald Trump in November.

“I shouldn’t have said it, but the truth is there’s a fundamental difference between Donald Trump and me on the issue of race across the board,” Biden told ABC News’ Robin Roberts on Friday. The interview clip was released Sunday.

“I was trying to make the point that this is a man who spent his entire career denigrating African Americans — denigrating them, continuing to denigrate them — to do nothing but go after race and inflame it, pour gasoline on the fire,” he said of Trump.

Joe Biden to Charlamagne Tha God: 'You Ain't Black' If You Pick Trump Over Me (Video)

“I wouldn’t be here without the African American community,” he went on.

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in May, Biden told host Charlamagne Tha God, “I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The then-presumed Democratic nominee was already over his allotted time for the interview — in which he reviewed his record on matters related to race — and made the declaration when Charlamagne closed out the chat by saying they should do another interview before the November election because his team still had “more questions.”

The host pushed back, saying the decision wasn’t just about President Donald Trump: “I want something for my community.”

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters. Disney/Warner Bros./Universal "Trolls World Tour" The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive. Universal Pictures "Birds of Prey" The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4. Warner Bros. "The Hunt" The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. I... Universal Pictures "The Invisible Man" The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now. Universal Pictures "Emma." Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now. Focus Features "Bloodshot" The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now. Sony Pictures "I Still Believe" Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters. Lionsgate "The Way Back" Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24. Warner Bros. "Onward" Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3. Disney/Pixar "Sonic the Hedgehog" Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide thea... Paramount Pictures "The Call of the Wild" 20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now. 20th Century "Downhill" Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they... Fox Searchlight "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance... Focus Features "Endings, Beginnings" "Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, opened early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. I... Samuel Goldwyn Films "To the Stars" "To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release ... Samuel Goldwyn Films "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" truTV's first-ever feature-length film arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themsel... truTV "Artemis Fowl" Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but premiered exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Coli... Disney "The Infiltrators" The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film was released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2. Oscilloscope "Working Man" The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film premiered on May 5 via Video On Demand. Brainstorm Media "Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story" "Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, was made available for streaming on the new service ... Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images "Scoob!" Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it would release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Tr... Warner Bros. "The King of Staten Island" "The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, skipped its theatrical release date of June 19 and open... Universal Pictures "The High Note" "The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, made its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 the... Focus Features "Waiting for the Barbarians" Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instea... Samuel Goldwyn Films "Irresistible" Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Foc... Daniel McFadden / Focus Features "My Spy" The Dave Bautista action comedy "My Spy" was originally meant for a theatrical release from STXfilms and was due to hit theaters in March. Amazon then acquired the film from STX and will now release ... Amazon Studios "The One and Only Ivan" The animated Disney film based on Thea Sharrock's best-selling children's book "The One and Only Ivan" is the latest feature to skip theaters and move to Disney+. The movie features the voice ... Disney "The Secret Garden" The re-imagining of the book "The Secret Garden" was meant to open in UK theaters in April but delayed its theatrical release until August. But STXfilms will now release the StudioCanal and Heyd... STXfilms

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)