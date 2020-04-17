Fox Sports play-by-play commentator Joe Buck says he’s “never been more flattered” after a porn website offered to pay him $1 million to call live-cam shows.

Buck’s tongue-in-cheek comment came after the offer from the site IMLive was reported by Action Network’s Darren Rovell on Friday. “The site says it is also accepting applications from other national and local sports commentators,” Rovell wrote on Twitter.

When reached for comment by SI.com, Buck said, “I am highly qualified as I have been practicing these calls most of my life, but I don’t want to just take that job without a proper, open audition. So if they get Jim [Nantz] and Al [Michaels] and Mike [Tirico] and all the others who do what I do to audition, I’m in. If any one of them say no, I’m out.”

Also Read: Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer Set to Call 'Thursday Night Football' for Amazon Next Season

“That’s all I can commit to at this time,” he continued. “I can say I have NEVER been more flattered. And I know my dad would be proud.”

A porn site says it will pay Joe Buck $1 million to announce its cam shows live. The site says it is also accepting applications from other national and local sports commentators. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 17, 2020

Buck elaborated on his response in a tweet: “Depending on the site they could just be handing some of my money back to me. So I’ll hold out for a better offer and try to hold on to my day job,” he wrote, adding, “But I have to say I’m flattered.”