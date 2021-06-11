Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Cast and Their Real-Life ‘Tiger King’ Counterparts (Photos)

Peacock's "Joe Exotic" series had to get a bit exotic in its casting process to fit the real-life troupe of characters chronicled in Netflix's "Tiger King" docuseries. Fortunately, with "Saturday Night Live" standout Kate McKinnon on board as Carole Baskin from day one, the scripted streaming series was off to a very good start.
Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the Peacock limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.
