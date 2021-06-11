We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Cast and Their Real-Life ‘Tiger King’ Counterparts (Photos)

Some cool cats and kittens here

Tony Maglio and Jennifer Maas | June 11, 2021 @ 9:00 AM
Joe Exotic Tiger King

Netflix

Joe Exotic Tiger King
Netflix
Peacock's "Joe Exotic" series had to get a bit exotic in its casting process to fit the real-life troupe of characters chronicled in Netflix's "Tiger King" docuseries. Fortunately, with "Saturday Night Live" standout Kate McKinnon on board as Carole Baskin from day one, the scripted streaming series was off to a very good start. Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the Peacock limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. See each of the "Joe Exotic" stars side by side with their respective real-life counterpart in TheWrap's photo gallery.
Kate McKinnon Carole Baskin
Getty/Netflix
Kate McKinnon/Carole Baskin
Getty/Netflix
John Cameron Mitchell/Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel
Getty/Netflix
Brian Van Holt/John Reinke
Nat Wolff Travis Maldonado
Getty/Netflix
Nat Wolff/Travis Maldonado
Sam Keeley John Finlay
Getty/Netflix
Sam Keeley/John Finlay
Getty/Netflix
Dennis Quaid/Rick Kirkham
Lex Mayson Saff
Kristine Cofsky/Netflix
Lex Mayson/Saff