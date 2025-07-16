Joe Rogan Explains Why He Had President Trump on His Podcast | Video

Joe Rogan said there were several reasons he invited President Trump on his popular podcast leading up to the 2024 election, including the “anti-American” lawsuits against him, the media taking what he said “out of context,” and the attempted assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Rogan, during an appearance on the “Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka” on Tuesday, said all of those factors led to him inviting Trump onto his show last October.

“It was just gross. It was just so anti-American,” Rogan said. “Like, if you’re an American and you believe in our our justice system, and if you believe in our system of electing representatives, it should be the best people should have this opportunity to express what their plan is — ‘This is what I want to do this is where I stand on the issues. This is how I think I could pull it off.’ And then the American people are supposed to look at this person saying it and that person saying it and decide.”

Rogan continued: “But that’s not what we were getting. We were getting one side that was radically being supported by almost all of mainstream media except Fox News.”

Trump’s three-hour appearance on Rogan’s podcast last year touched on a myriad of topics, including the UFC, the media, the 2020 election, “The View,” tariffs, and Elon Musk. The president also blasted “60 Minutes” for its recent Kamala Harris interview while on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” saying it was “deceptively” edited.

That would, of course, turn into a bigger issue soon after, with the president suing Paramount, the parent company of CBS and “60 Minutes,” over the Harris interview for $20 billion. The two sides settled the lawsuit for $16 million earlier this month.

Rogan, during his interview on the “Ultimate Human Podcast,” said he was upset that Trump had been convicted of 34 felonies in New York City on what he said was nothing more than a “bookkeeping error.”

“They were trying to convict him and turn him into a felon, and they were doing it so blatantly and obviously,” Rogan said.

The popular podcaster and UFC commentator added that he believes there may have been a “second shooter” who tried to kill Trump last year in Butler.

“The whole thing’s insane, because they’ve managed to cover it up,” Rogan said. “I mean, it would have been Lee Harvey Oswald 2.0 if Trump had died that day.”

You can watch the full podcast — which was recorded in April but released on Tuesday — below: