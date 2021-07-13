Watch Joe Rogan Go Off on ‘Disgusting’ Olympics for Sha’Carri Richardson Ban: ‘It’s Horses–t’ (VIDEO)

Of all the hot takes in the history of the Joe Rogan Experience, this may be one of the most popular: Sha’Carri Richardson and all Olympic athletes deserve better.

On Monday’s episode of his popular podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Brian Simpson discussed the track star’s suspension and eventual banning from the 2021 Olympics due to a failed drug test.

“100 percent horses–t,” Rogan said of the situation. “The Olympics are disgusting because that lady should be getting paid millions of dollars.”

“All the winners of the gold medals, all those people that are generating insane amounts of wealth for the Olympics, they should get a giant piece of that,” he continued. “They’re responsible for the reason why people are watching the Olympics.”

“The networks are making it (money) and the IOC is making it and all these other people are making it and the athletes, the whole reason people are tuning in, they get nothing. It’s insane!” Rogan said. “It’s a disgusting, corrupt system.”

Technically, many countries, including the U.S., do award their athletes bonus money for their efforts. According to CNBC, U.S. Olympians earned $37,500 for each gold medal, $22,500 for each silver and $15,000 for each bronze in 2018. In team sports, one sum was split evenly. The debate over whether this money is sufficient given the attention and revenue Rogan is speaking of persists though.

Richardson tested positive for marijuana last month, earning a 30-day suspension from the sport that coincides with some events of the Tokyo Olympics. She could have been eligible to compete in the 4 x 100-meter relay but USA Track and Field opted not to add Richardson to the roster.

Since the initial suspension, Richardson has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes and fans the world over.

