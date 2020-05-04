Joe Russo to Write ‘Extraction 2’ for Netflix

Joe Russo has closed a deal to write the script for “Extraction 2,” the sequel to the Chris Hemsworth action film that debuted on Netflix on April 24.

No other deals have closed, but Russo’s production company that he runs alongside his brother Anthony Russo, AGBO, is hopeful that Hemsworth will return alongside director Sam Hargrave. Russo also wrote the screenplay for the first film.

Hemsworth stars as Rake, a black ops mercenary who is tasked to rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwern and Hemsworth produced the action thriller.

On Friday, Netflix announced on Twitter that “Extraction” is on its way to becoming the biggest ever film premiere on the platform, with a projected 90 millions households tuning in in the first four weeks.

For fans who’ve watched the film, “Extraction” ends in such a way that would make it possible for Rake to return in a sequel. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour also starred.

A spokesperson for Russo has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Russo’s other recent credits include directing both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” as well as “Captain America: Civil War” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” He also served as a producer on “Relic,” “21 Bridges” and “Mosul.” He is currently in post-production for “Cherry,” which stars Tom Holland, Kelli Berglund, Jack Reynor and Thomas Lennon.

He is represented by WME, Rogers & Cowen/PMK, and Greenberg Glusker.

Deadline first reported the news.

