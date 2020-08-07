Joe Scarborough on Staggering New Coronavirus Death Projections: ‘Good Lord!’ (Video)

Estimates from the University of Washington — which the Trump administration has cited previously — say U.S. deaths can reach 300,000 by December

| August 7, 2020 @ 6:45 AM

A shocked Joe Scarborough responded to staggering new coronavirus death projections on Friday’s “Morning Joe,” uttering “Good Lord” as his cohost Willie Geist read off estimates from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington that said the U.S. could reach 300,000 deaths by December. The current death toll has topped 160,000 deaths.

“This University of Washington Institute has been one the White House has used time and again. Its estimates have actually been conservative more often then not” Scarborough explained.

Scarborough attributed the projections “fools and political cranks and cult members” who didn’t take the fast spread of the virus seriously enough at the beginning of the pandemic and lambasted “the whole Trump cult thing” for making mask-wearing a political issue.

“You notice, we’re not having the University of Washington institute telling people, ‘Hey, listen, if you stay in your home for the next six months, if you shut down your small business for the next six months, if you lock your children away and don’t allow them to go to schools for the next six months…’ No. What do they talk about? They talk about wearing a mask. Again, it’s fairly simple,” he Scarborough said.

The former GOP congressman mentioned that no founding document or governmental assurance gives citizens “the right to kill yourself and others by not wearing a mask.”

Also Read: 'Fox & Friends' Derides 'Doctors in Silicon Valley' After Twitter and Facebook Remove Trump Coronavirus Video

He jokingly pointed out that the right to not wear a mask isn’t mentioned in “Hamilton,” either, and after telling viewers they could now catch the hit Broadway production streaming on Disney+, reminded them they should get NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, instead.

“Just wear a mask,” Scarborough concluded. “It’s getting worse; more people are suffering and more people are dying. Now is the time. There’s always the time to change your behavior … and take those precautions that can save your life and the life of the loved ones.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

