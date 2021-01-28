MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough addressed GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s social media use for the second day in a row Thursday, calling on House leadership to expel her or at least have her apologize for supporting posts calling for violence against Democratic lawmakers.

“If I’m a member of the House of Representatives — and I have been a member of the House of Representatives — I would tell my Majority Leader, my Minority Leader, to get their you-know-what together and to get this taken care of and rectified and get anybody that had called for the assassination, directly or indirectly, of another member of that institution on the floor, make them apologize, or expel them,” he said, referring to a campaign photo Greene posted on Facebook of herself holding a gun alongside images of representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The caption told voters she was going to go on the “offense against” them.

Scarborough refused to mention Greene by name.

The “Morning Joe” host went on, “That’s black and white. That would have been black and white in my day. That would have been black and white in any day. Are Republicans concerned about this, that they’ve got people talking about assassinating other members of Congress?”

NBC News’ Kasie Hunt agreed with Scarborough and told him he was “right” not to use Rep. Greene’s name. Wednesday, during a discussion of resurfaced old Facebook posts in which Greene showed support for a call to assassinate Democratic lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Scarborough directed his producers not to show her picture.

Following Wednesday’s show, another old post from Greene resurfaced. The YouTube post showed her following Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg in the street, demanding to know why he was able to secure meetings with lawmakers and suggesting he is a paid operator.

Throughout Wednesday, the families of Parkland victims spoke out against Greene, whose other old posts indicate she believes the shooting could have been a “false flag.”