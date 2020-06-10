Joe Scarborough Calls Out GOP for Not Condemning Trump’s Tweet on 75-Year-Old Protester: ‘So Damning’ (Video)

The MSNBC host tore into the president for promoting a conspiracy theory that an elderly protest was an “Antifa provocateur”

| June 10, 2020 @ 6:27 AM
Joe Scarborough

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday called out Republican lawmakers for not condemning President Donald Trump’s Tuesday tweet about a 75-year-old protester seen in a video being pushed to the ground by Buffalo police.

Scarborough played video clips of Republican senators refusing to answer reporters’ questions about Trump’s tweet, in which he falsely accused the protester, Martin Gugino, of being an “Antifa provocateur” even as he remained hospitalized from his injuries. The two officers involved have been charged with assault.

“A lot of people look at those Republicans walking past, not saying a word, as somehow being helpful for the president,” Scarborough said, adding it’s instead “so damning” for the president as his language becomes “even more inflammatory.”

Scarborough went on, “For these Republicans, most importantly, since they obviously aren’t going to stand up for the rights of senior citizens who are getting brutalized by police officers and sent to the hospital in critical condition, since Mitch McConnell is not going to defend a senior citizen, and since every one of those Republicans aren’t going to defend a senior citizen, and, in fact, the president — who put that senior citizen’s life at risk by saying he’s part of Antifa, which he calls a ‘terrorist’ operation, which other members of Congress tweet out should be hunted down and killed — since they don’t care about that, every picture of one of those Republicans walking past the microphones not saying anything is damning to the Republican party.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist also reported that White House aides “tried to keep the president busy yesterday — the day, of course, of George Floyd’s funeral — and conveyed to him the quieter he could be, the better, out of respect for the Floyd family,”

Geist added, “Joe, I don’t say this lightly, but that’s the way you talk about a young child.”

Trump’s Tuesday tweet was based on an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory reported by One America News.

