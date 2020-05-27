Joe Scarborough Memorializes Lori Klausutis: Trump Is ‘Sullying This Good Woman’s Name’ (Video)

The “Morning Joe” host defended his former staffer against Trump 19 years after her death

| May 27, 2020 @ 7:20 AM

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough took time out of Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” to properly memorialize Lori Klausutis, who died while working for him 19 years ago. President Donald Trump has been invoking her name through May and suggesting in tweets that Scarborough, then a GOP representative, played a role in her death.

“I didn’t know Lori well. She worked in an annex office in Okaloosa. I met her a couple of times at a couple of events but after she passed away, [her husband] T.J. told me that she was working in a bank — and I hope I have all these details right because it’s been several years since we talked about this — but she was working in a bank and she decided that she wanted — she was a lifelong Republican, faithful Catholic — she decided she wanted to work in something like you said, something bigger than herself,” he said of Klausutis, who had an undiagnosed heart condition. She died after hitting her head on her office desk.

Scarborough continually noted that Klausutis “wanted to give back to the country that she loved.” He then lambasted 19 years’ worth of political opponents for seizing on her story before adding it’s led to “the President of the United States sullying this good woman’s name.”

Klausutis’ husband wrote to Twitter last week imploring the platform to delete Trump’s tweets about his late wife. The letter was obtained by New York Times opinion writer Kara Swisher and read on “Morning Joe” Tuesday.

According to Swisher’s Tuesday piece, “Twitter Must Cleanse the Trump Stain,” Timothy Klausutis’ letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey read, “Please delete those tweets. My wife deserves better.”

In a statement, the social media company apologized but sidestepped the question of whether it would delete Trump’s tweets.

