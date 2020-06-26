MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” focused Friday on the latest request from President Trump’s administration that the Supreme Court strike down the Affordable Care Act. Host Joe Scarborough called the idea of doing so in the middle of a pandemic “catastrophic.”

“What man or woman who wants to be re-elected President of the United States decides when everything is going bad for him and his poll numbers are collapsing, that he’s going to choose this time — in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 125,000 Americans and will likely kill 150,000 or more by the time of the election — to actually cut work, to try to take away health care for millions of Americans in a program that is actually very popular now?” he asked.

After explaining that Trump has also sought to defund coronavirus testing and received pushback from other officials, Scarborough demanded, “Can you explain it?”

Scarborough’s exasperated reaction is the latest example of the former Republican House representative’s stance that Trump doesn’t actually want to be re-elected.

Scarborough and co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski rolled a clip of Trump’s election rival, presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, suggesting that if Trump had his way, Americans relying on the ACA for coronavirus-related care would themselves “become the new pre-existing conditions.”

The ACA was implemented during Barack Obama’s administration, during which Biden served as vice president.

Watch above, via MSNBC.