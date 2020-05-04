MSNBC’s Scarborough Tells Trump to ‘Take a Rest’ After ‘Extraordinarily Cruel’ Twitter Attack (Video)

Scarborough suggested Mike Pence should take over for a few days after Trump brought up a former intern who died in Scarborough’s congressional office

| May 4, 2020 @ 6:12 AM

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough told President Donald Trump to “take a rest” Monday morning after the president unleashed what Scarborough called an “extraordinarily cruel” attack on him on Twitter.

After Trump called to re-opening of the case of Lori Klausutis, a Congressional intern who died in Scarborough’s office in 2001, the former congressman shot back on-air, “You actually tweeted something extraordinarily cruel and I know you meant to be extraordinarily cruel to me by attacking me, by bringing up a conspiracy theory that has lived in the gutters of the Internet for some time now. But just like the Seth Rich conspiracy murder that was pushed by your allies, you don’t understand the pain you cause — you cause the families who’ve already lost a loved one. Not me. Not my children. Not anybody that knows me. They know the truth. You once again drag a family through this and make them relive it again, just like Seth Rich’s parents, as if losing a loved one the first time isn’t enough. But this weekend, my God, you were supposed to have a working weekend. You got it wrong again.”

He went on, highlighting Trump’s various incorrect statements on the coronavirus, then concluded, “You need to take a rest. You need to let Mike Pence actually run things for the next couple of weeks. Come back when you’re feeling a little better and when you can really actually focus on your job. You just can’t do that right now. Americans are dying every day because of it.”

“‘Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is ‘nuts’. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE,” tweeted Trump Monday. 

Klausutis’ death was ruled accidental. She suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

