Joe Scarborough: Trump Calling FBI ‘Scum’ is ‘Low Point’ in US Politics (Video)

The president made the remarks after the DOJ threw out charges against Michael Flynn

| May 8, 2020 @ 6:45 AM

President Donald Trump reacted to news of the Department of Justice dropping charges against Michael Flynn by calling Flynn a “hero” and the FBI “scum” — labels MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said marked “a low point in American political culture.”

“Don’t inject the bleach. Don’t stick the lights inside your body. Don’t lie to the FBI. Yet in some sick, twisted way this morning, Willie, we play clips of the United States calling the FBI, quote, ‘scum,'” the “Morning Joe” host said.

The former GOP congressman went on, “Let me say that again: The President of the United States, calling the men and women of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ‘scum’ for simply doing their job and accusing them of, quote, treason for simply doing their job. Talk about a low point in American political culture.”

Also Read: 'Morning Joe' Mocks Trump for Saying He Had 'A Lot of Things Going On' Before Pandemic (Video)

Scarborough reacted not only to the President’s new comments on Flynn — whom Trump called “an innocent man” — but his previous ones as well. A graphic showed a 2017 tweet from Trump that outlined his thinking around the time he fired Flynn: “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”

Flynn, the former national security adviser in the early days of the Trump White House, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to charges that he lied to the FBI regarding two conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last year.

“Donald Trump lives by one set of rules and you have to live by another set of rules,” scoffed Scarborough.

16 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 17

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE