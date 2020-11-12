MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday dismissed President Donald Trump’s political career as a “shock opera” with a “sad, pathetic finale.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski reviewed reporting about President-elect Joe Biden’s numerous congratulatory calls with other heads of state. “At this rate, more foreign leaders have congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory than have sitting Republican senators,” she said.

Scarborough, her husband and a former GOP congressman, added, “How, really, did we expect Donald Trump’s shock opera to end?”

He went on, “Are you surprised? Are any of you surprised that Donald Trump’s shock opera would not have this sort of sad, pathetic finale? I’m not. I’m surprised you’re surprised. I’m surprised by the texts I’ve been getting: ‘Are we going to be OK?’ Yes, we’re going to be OK. You know why? Because what I’ve been saying for four years is playing out in the courts right now. The rule of law is stronger than any one man or any one woman.”

As of Thursday, Trump had still not recognized the results of last week’s election, which Biden won handily by flipping at least five states that had gone for Trump in 2016. Since last week, Trump and his allies have promised legal battles in their quest to prove the baseless theory that the election was illegitimate.

Watch above, via MSNBC.