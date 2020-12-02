MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump’s lawyers are like “the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the mid-1970s” in that “they just can’t win.”

As a former Republican congressman from the state of Florida, he does know a thing or two about both teams.

He and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski were discussing Attorney General Bill Barr’s acknowledgement Tuesday that the Justice Department has not found any evidence of voter fraud that could overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump in the 2020 election. That, obviously, contradicts what Trump’s lawyers have been baselessly saying for nearly a month, which is that they have evidence of voter fraud. Trump has not yet conceded to Biden.

Trump has not yet responded to Barr’s assessment, but Rudy Giuliani, the head of his legal team, did put out a statement Tuesday arguing “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation.” Giuliani promised the lawyers would continue their “pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures, and continue toward the Constitution’s mandate and ensuring that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not.”

Brzezinski pointed out, “To date, the Trump campaign has filed more than 40 lawsuits pertaining to the election and so far none of them have found a single instance of fraud.”

That’s when Scarborough declared, “This was like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the mid-1970s. These guys just can’t win a lawsuit.”

Notably, the Bucs lost every single game in 1976, which was the team’s first season in the league. They improved to 2-12 the following year. By 1978, they were able to win five games, but still lost 11.

