Joe Scarborough Responds to Trump’s Latest Personal Attack: ‘Turn Off the TV, Donald’

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump’s latest personal attack by urging him to turn off the TV and get back to work.
“For your sake — as I’ve been saying for years — Donald, for your sake and for the sake of America, you need to stop watching our show, OK? It’s not good for you. I think that might be why you go out and, like… you’re distracted. You’re tweeting so much,” the MSBNC host said. “Why don’t you turn off the television and why don’t you start working, OK? You do your job, we’ll do ours, and America will be much better off for that. Just go. Turn off the TV, Donald.”
Scarborough’s comment came moments after Trump tweeted about an unsubstantiated and widely discredited conspiracy theory surrounding the death of a congressional intern during Scarborough’s tenure the U.S. House as a Florida Republican.
“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!” the president wrote, referencing the case of Lori Klausutis, who died in Scarborough’s office in 2001.
Klausutis’ death was ruled accidental. She suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition.
Trump had also resurrected the conspiracy theory last Monday, prompting a similar real-time response from Scarborough, who called it “extraordinarily cruel.”
At the time, Scarborough also responded to that tweet on air. “I know you meant to be extraordinarily cruel to me by attacking me, by bringing up a conspiracy theory that has lived in the gutters of the Internet for some time now. But just like the Seth Rich conspiracy murder that was pushed by your allies, you don’t understand the pain you cause — you cause the families who’ve already lost a loved one,” he said, referencing the Democratic National Committee staffer whose murdered in July 2016 prompted a barrage of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories by right-wing commentators.
“You once again drag a family through this and make them relive it again, just like Seth Rich’s parents, as if losing a loved one the first time isn’t enough,” Scarborough said. “But this weekend, my God, you were supposed to have a working weekend. You got it wrong again.”
16 'Morning Joe' Trump Insults That Got Personal, From 'Schmuck' to 'Jackass' (Photos)
President Trump recently received a ton of criticism for sending out a pair of tweets about MSNBC's "Morning Joe" hosts “Psycho” Joe Scarborough and “low I.Q. Crazy” Mika Brzezinski.
“She was bleeding badly from a face-lift,” he wrote of an encounter with Brzezinski he claims he had in Florida weeks before his inauguration.
TheWrap
While nothing can justify the president mocking a woman's appearance, the "Morning Joe" duo have been attacking Trump for months.
Check out 16 recent times the MSNBC stars said something that Trump could have taken personally.
MSNBC
They compared him to Kim Jong-un
“This is unprecedented, to have a president who behaves this way,” Brzezinski said on June 23. “It does feel like a developing dictatorship."
Brzezinski said what Bill Clinton was to sex, Trump is to "decency"
"What Bill Clinton did to the issue of sex to an entire generation, I believe this president is doing on issues of decency, on issues of conspiracy theories, on issues of fake news," Brzezinski said in June 15. "I think it's that simple and we're desensitized if we even argue it."
"If the president seems delusional about his accomplishments, you can point no further than that room," Brzezinski said in June 14. "There are no real men in the inner circle of the White House... none at all."
“Donald Trump, again, being a schmuck, thinking he can buy people’s integrity by inviting them over to the White House and wowing them,” Scarborough said on June 7 when discussing a dinner party at the White House. “That’s how he thinks. I know that first hand.”
Scarborough said Trump “is not a sane, rational human being”
“If any CEO, in a Fortune 500 company, was behaving this way, he or she would be removed immediately… they would take him out, he would have psychiatric evaluation and he would no longer be the CEO,” Scarborough said on June 6.
Scarborough called Trump a “bumbling dope” on May 11 because of the way a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister was handled.
“Looking at the front pages of the newspapers here… The Wall Street Journal also, you look, of course, at pictures. The shameful picture where the United States press corps was kept out but the Russians were allowed in,” Scarborough said while holding up the paper.
Scarborough slammed Trump on March 31, saying that Russians are lucky that POTUS is “stupid enough” to pick up their fake news.
“We’re obsessed on how the Russians have hacked, how the Russians have tried to impact this, how the Russians have tried to impact the White House,” Scarborough said. “We’re really just playing into their hands.”