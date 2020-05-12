Joe Scarborough Responds to Trump’s Latest Personal Attack: ‘Turn Off the TV, Donald’

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump’s latest personal attack by urging him to turn off the TV and get back to work.

“For your sake — as I’ve been saying for years — Donald, for your sake and for the sake of America, you need to stop watching our show, OK? It’s not good for you. I think that might be why you go out and, like… you’re distracted. You’re tweeting so much,” the MSBNC host said. “Why don’t you turn off the television and why don’t you start working, OK? You do your job, we’ll do ours, and America will be much better off for that. Just go. Turn off the TV, Donald.”

Scarborough’s comment came moments after Trump tweeted about an unsubstantiated and widely discredited conspiracy theory surrounding the death of a congressional intern during Scarborough’s tenure the U.S. House as a Florida Republican.

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!” the president wrote, referencing the case of Lori Klausutis, who died in Scarborough’s office in 2001.

Klausutis’ death was ruled accidental. She suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Trump had also resurrected the conspiracy theory last Monday, prompting a similar real-time response from Scarborough, who called it “extraordinarily cruel.”

At the time, Scarborough also responded to that tweet on air. “I know you meant to be extraordinarily cruel to me by attacking me, by bringing up a conspiracy theory that has lived in the gutters of the Internet for some time now. But just like the Seth Rich conspiracy murder that was pushed by your allies, you don’t understand the pain you cause — you cause the families who’ve already lost a loved one,” he said, referencing the Democratic National Committee staffer whose murdered in July 2016 prompted a barrage of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories by right-wing commentators.

“You once again drag a family through this and make them relive it again, just like Seth Rich’s parents, as if losing a loved one the first time isn’t enough,” Scarborough said. “But this weekend, my God, you were supposed to have a working weekend. You got it wrong again.”