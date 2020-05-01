Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse in Talks to Write New ‘GI Joe’ Movie

Yo Joe! “Seberg” screenwriters Joe Sharpnel and Anna Waterhouse are in talks to write a new “G.I. Joe” Movie for Paramount and Hasbro, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The new film is follow up to “Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins,” expanding the GI JOE Universe. “Snake Eyes,” the third live-action film based on the “G.I. Joe” toy line, will focus on the origins of the fan-favorite character known for his masked face, black commando uniform and ninja training. “Snake Eyes” wrapped production before the pandemic and the film will be released on Oct. 16, 2020. The story centers on Snake Eyes’ origins where he tries to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, a ninja clan based in Japan. According to “G.I. Joe vs. Cobra: The Essential Guide,” the Arashikage worked as shadowy assassins for generations, using deception to earn their keep as ninjas, as well as developing a reputation for being able to perform impossible tasks. Robert Schwentke, the director of “Red” and “R.I.P.D.,” directed “Snake Eyes,” which starred “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout star Henry Golding played the lead ninja commando.

“Snake Eyes” and “Transformers” producer Lorenzo DiBonaventura will produce the new “G.I. Joe” movie with Hasbro’s arm Allspark Pictures.

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” grossed more than $300 million worldwide back in 2009 on a reported production budget of $175 million, not including prints and advertising. The 2013 sequel “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” starring The Rock as Road Block grossed $375.7 million on a budget of $155 million. Channing Tatum, who played Duke in the first two films, was killed off early in “Retaliation” after complaining to Howard Stern how much he hated the role.

Best known for writing Kristen Stewart drama “Seberg,” Shrapnel and Waterhouse did an uncredited production polish on “Snake Eyes.” The pair are also writing “The Great Machine” for Legendary which is an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s Eisner Award-winning comic book, “Ex Machina.”

Shrapnel and Waterhouse are repped by Grandview, Curtis Brown, and attorney Sean Marks.

