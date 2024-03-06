Joel McHale decided to throw Seth Meyers for a loop when he hit the “Late Night” stage on Tuesday. Instead of accepting the NBC host’s outstretched arms for a hug, the actor ran into the audience for a round of high fives — and then briefly mounted an audience member.

Typically, when Meyers introduces a guest, they simply walk on from the wings, wave to the crowd, greet Meyers himself and take their seats. But as Meyers went in to embrace his friend, McHale ignored him entirely and took off into the crowd. He ran up the steps, high-fiving audience members as he went, making a full loop of the area.

As he came back down though, McHale stopped at one man in the crowd and, instead of high-fiving him, went in for a hug. The man seemed stunned, and then McHale lifted his leg in an apparent attempt to mount him. The actor stopped himself short though, and finally made his way to the stage.

“Did you know the gentleman that you sort of hug-humped?” Meyers quickly asked.

“No, but I expect to be hearing from his lawyers any time,” McHale joked, pointing to the man in acknowledgement.

At that, Meyers joked that the man had already gone to HR and McHale was pointing to an empty seat. The “Community” actor admitted that he “didn’t think I would get canceled this way,” before clarifying further.

“That’s my Uncle Bill, everybody,” McHale said, before quickly backtracking. “It’s not. It’s not. It’s not my Uncle Bill. I don’t know that man.”

You can watch the full moment from “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.