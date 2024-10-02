John Amos Cause of Death Revealed

The actor died back on Aug. 21, though it wasn’t announced until Tuesday

John Amos in New York City, 2016
John Amos in New York City, 2016 (Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

“Roots” and “Good Times” star John Amos died of congestive heart failure, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Although the death confirms that Amos died back on Aug. 21, his passing was only confirmed Tuesday by his son Kelly Christopher Amos. The actor’s daughter syas she learned about her 84-year-old father’s death through media reports.

“We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you,” Shannon Amos wrote in the caption of an Instagram post celebrating her late father’s life.

John Amos
“This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free,” Shannon Amos continued.

The daughter previously accused her brother of elder abuse toward Amos. Earlier this year, an investigation was launched into Kelly Christopher Amos into the alleged abuse and improper care of the actor. The case was later closed due to lack of evidence and deemed a family dispute.

Amos’ publicist Belinda Foster told CNN he died of natural causes. She also shared a statement from the actor’s son via email.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” the  statement read. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

Amos was known for playing James Evans Sr. on “Good Times” but was later removed from the show by Norman Lear after he criticized the all-white writers room of inauthentic portrayals of Black Americans. He later earned accolades playing playing adult Kunta Kinte in 1977’s adaptation of “Roots.” He also appeared in “Coming to America,” “Alcatraz: The Whole Shocking Story,” “All in the Family” and “The West Wing.”

John Amos in New York City, 2016
