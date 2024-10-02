John Amos’ Daughter Learned of Father’s Death Through Media Reports: ‘We Are Devastated and Left With Many Questions’

Losing a beloved family member is always difficult, but there’s a wrinkle in John Amos‘ passing that makes his death a bit odd. Amos’ daughter said on Tuesday that she learned of her 84-year-old father’s death not through private channels but through media reports.

“We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you,” Shannon Amos wrote in the caption of an Instagram post celebrating her late father’s life.

“This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free,” Shannon Amos continued. She then went on to note that she and her family “deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls and texts.”

On Tuesday, word broke that the beloved actor known for his role in the 1977 miniseries “Roots” had died. Amos’ publicist Belinda Foster told CNN that he died of natural causes on August 21. She also shared a statement from Amos’ son, Kelly Christopher Amos, via email:

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” the statement read. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

This isn’t the only post Shannon Amos made about her father’s passing. In an Instagram story, she said that someone was in the ER the night of Amos’ death who falsely claimed to be his daughter. Shannon Amos accused Foster of being that person and referred to her as “the woman also posing at his publicist.” In another screenshotted post, someone claiming to be the parent of a hospital worker there the night of John Amos’ death wrote, “I’m just curious why it took so long for the daughter to announce it?”

“Because that wasn’t me,” Shannon Amos responded.

Shannon Amos also shared a screenshot of Amy Goudy, Amos’ goddaughter, which said Goudy also found out about Amos’ passing from the news on Tuesday “same as everyone else.” That same post claims Kelly Christopher Amos “did not tell anyone” about Amos’ passing and repeats the claim about Foster pretending to be Amos’ daughter.

TheWrap reached out to Foster for comment.

This isn’t the first time Shannon Amos has accused her brother of improperly caring for their father. Earlier this year there was an investigation into the alleged elder abuse of Amos by Kelly Christopher Amos. The case was later closed due to lack of evidence and was dubbed a family dispute.