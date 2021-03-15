CNN’s John Berman did not hold back on Monday’s “New Day,” announcing Sen. Ron Johnson of “saying the racist part out loud” in his comments about Black Lives Matter.

“The kids like to note when they say the quiet part out loud,” said Berman. “This morning, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is saying the racist part out loud.”

Last week, the Republican senator said he “never really felt threatened” during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot because the perpetrators weren’t demonstrating for racial equality.

“I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, and so I wasn’t concerned. Now, had the tables been turned — and Joe, this could get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned,” he said during a radio appearance.

On Monday, Berman eviscerated Johnson for those words, saying, “So, if you’re keeping score at home, people chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence,’ a guy wearing a ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt, people literally beating law enforcement with flagpoles… Ron Johnson puts them in the ‘love this country’ column. But Black Lives Matter? Whoa. Now he’s worried. What other way is there to read it than Johnson saying, ‘Largely white protesters promising death and violence and democratic upheaval? Not bad. But largely black protesters? Very bad.'”

Five people, including one Capitol police officer, died during the event.

Watch below, via CNN.