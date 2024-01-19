John Buderwitz has joined Jason Bateman’s and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films as the vice president of film, the company announced Friday.

Buderwitz joins Aggregate having most recently wrapped up an eight-year tenure at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. In his new role, Buderwitz will oversee creative development and production for the company’s growing slate of feature films.

“We have known John for a long time and always were impressed with his great eye for talent and his deep love for movies,” Bateman and Costigan said in a statement to Deadline, which first reported the news. “We are thrilled to have him at Aggregate.”

Previously the director of development while at Amblin, Buderwitz cultivated relationships and worked closely with renowned filmmakers such as Edgar Wright, as well as acclaimed writers and producers including Simon Rich, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, as well as the team of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

Buderwitz got his start at management company Principal L.A., then to UTA, where he worked with both the film and TV literary departments.

Most recently, Aggregate Films teamed with AGC Studios to produce the Richard Linklater dramedy “Hit Man,” starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona. The film premiered to strong reception at both the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival this past fall, sparking a bidding war that culminated with Netflix acquiring worldwide rights for a hefty $20 million. Netflix will debut “Hit Man” to audiences this year following its Sundance premiere next week.

On the television side, Aggregate produces the popular period drama “Lessons in Chemistry” at Apple TV+ with star Brie Larson. It has forthcoming titles including a Jude Law/Jason Bateman limited series called “Black Rabbit” and Season 2 of the Peacock thriller “Based on a True Story.”