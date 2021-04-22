John Carney to Direct Musical ‘Fascinating Rhythm’ Inspired by Life of George Gershwin

John Carney, the director of “Once” and “Sing Street,” will direct an original musical film called “Fascinating Rhythm” that is inspired by the life and music of American composer George Gershwin.

Martin Scorsese and Irwin Winkler will produce the film that they developed in partnership with Carney. It’s not a biopic but a drama about a young woman’s magical journey through past and present New York City that’s inspired by Gershwin’s music and his career and will feature Gershwin’s music throughout.

The Gershwin estate is on board with the film, and Endeavor Content is already out to market to present “Fascinating Rhythm” to buyers.

Carney will direct and also co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Cluess.

George Gershwin is famous for some of America’s most well-known classical, pop and jazz standards, having written orchestral compositions like “Rhapsody in Blue,” “An American in Paris” and “Fascinating Rhythm,” as well as the opera “Porgy and Bess” that spawned the hit “Summertime.” Gershwin’s life was made into a fictionalized biopic “Rhapsody in Blue” by Warner Bros. in 1945.

Carney is the director of the musical films “Once,” “Begin Again” and “Sing Street.” “Sing Street” was his last film from 2016, and he also directed episodes of the 2019 series “Modern Love.”

Winkler is also a producer on a new film adaptation of Gerswin’s “Porgy and Bess” that “Mudbound” director Dee Rees is directing at MGM.

