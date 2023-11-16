Actor and professional wrestler John Cena is coming to Roku with his first-ever celebrity talk series.

“What Drives You” will see Cena hit the road with a different celebrity friend in a vehicle that holds special meaning to them. Each episode will feature an in-depth interview discussing deeply personal topics while reminiscing about some of the guest’s favorite memories associated with their prized ride.

“The car you drive and where you drive it can say a lot about who you are, from your personality type to what you value and prioritize the most,” Cena said in a statement. “‘What Drives You’ is all about tapping into this and each guest’s unique connection to their car, and a destination close to their heart, as the crux of a candid and wide-ranging conversation.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to ride shotgun and learn from some of the world’s most entertaining and inspiring individuals,” he added.

“What Drives You” is produced by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures and executive produced by Cena, David George, Shawn Witt, Sean Moran, Jay Bienstock and Dan Baime. Sean Boyle oversees the series on behalf of Roku Originals.

“What Drives You” expands Roku Originals’ existing relationship with Cena, which includes his prior role in the comedy series “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” and the upcoming docuseries “WWE Superstars of Tomorrow,” which Cena is featured in and executive produced.

“We’re thrilled to partner with John Cena and Leftfield Pictures to bring our audience ‘What Drives You,’ a talk series that converges John’s passions of cars, conversation and entertainment,” Roku Media head of originals Brian Tannenbaum said. “John infuses extraordinary energy into every conversation he has, giving viewers an under-the-hood look into the lives of each guest.”

ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures’ producing credits include Roku’s “Reptile Royalty,” The History Channel’s “Alone,” “Pawn Stars,” “Counting Cars” and “Forged in Fire,” Hulu’s “Chefs vs. Wild” and more.

“We’ve always felt that John’s quick wit, sincere curiosity and charm would make him a terrific host for a talk format, and ‘What Drives You’ is the perfect vehicle (sorry) to showcase his talent and genuine obsession with all things automotive,” Witt added. “We’re stoked to bring this series to life with him and our partners at Roku.”

Other Roku originals include “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” “Honest Renovations,” “Morimoto’s Sushi Master,” “The Great American Baking Show,” “Meet Me in Paris” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”