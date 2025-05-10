John Cleese Suggests ‘Suspending’ Trump Chief of Staff Stephen Miller – ‘Preferably by the Neck’

The comment comes after the White House floated the possibility of suspending habeas corpus for migrants in federal custody

John Cleese speaks onstage during "An Hour with John Cleese: There Are Those Who Call Him…John!" session during the 2024 Dragon Con at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
John Cleese lashed out at White House chief of staff Stephen Miller after the latter said habeas corpus could be suspended for migrants in federal custody. In a post shared on X Saturday, the actor and comedian suggested “we actively think about suspending” Miller – “preferably by the neck.”

“I see Stephen Miller says he is actively thinking about suspending ‘habeas corpus’,” the actor wrote in full. “As this has been the keystone of the Rule of Law for centuries, I’d like to suggest that we actively think about suspending Stephen Miller… Preferably by the neck.”

On Friday Miller told reporters the White House is “actively looking” into suspending habeas corpus, which allows an individual in custody to challenge the circumstances and legality of their detention, for migrants who are in federal custody.

“The Constitution is clear — and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land — that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in time of invasion,” Miller said. “So, that’s an option we’re actively looking at.”

The Trump administration has previously argued the United States faces an “invasion” of immigrants.

Ther are several pending cases against the Trump administration’s deportation of migrants based on habeas corpus claims. Miller added that the administration’s path forward on the matter “depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not.”

