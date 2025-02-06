Seth Meyers Laughs at ‘Famously Anti-Immigration’ Trump for Asking Countries to Take in Refugees From Gaza | Video

Donald Trump this week proposed the idea the U.S. should take over the Gaza Strip, turning it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” When asked where those left in Gaza after all the destruction would go, the president suggested that neighboring countries take them in — which made Seth Meyers laugh on Wednesday night.

During a press conference with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump first said “we can build something for them,” before floating the idea of complete relocation.

“And it could be Jordan, and it could be Egypt, it could be other countries, and you could build four or five or six areas,” he explained.

“So let me see if I understand this,” Meyers retorted after playing a clip from the event. “The guy who’s famously anti-immigration wants Egypt and Jordan to take in millions of refugees.”

Putting on his Trump impression, Meyers then joked, “‘I was on the phone with Egypt and Jordan. I told them, if there’s one thing I’ve always believed, the more the merrier. Build bridges, not walls, I say!’”

The NBC host also zeroed in on Trump then immediately calling Gaza “a demolition site right now,” and noting that there’s “hardly a building standing, and the ones that are are going to collapse. You can’t live in Gaza right now.”

“And if we ever find the people who did it — oh, never mind,” Meyers mimicked in his Trump voice again. “He’s sitting right next to me, we’re very good buds.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.