John David Washington Joins Margot Robbie, Christian Bale in David O Russell’s Next Film

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the New Regency pic

| October 9, 2020 @ 5:26 PM Last Updated: October 9, 2020 @ 5:27 PM
John David Washington

Photo credit: Getty Images

John David Washington has joined Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s next film that is set up at New Regency, an individual with knowledge of deal told TheWrap.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it was previously reported that it would follow the unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer. The film does not have a title yet, either. Michael B. Jordan is also starring.

Russell is writing, directing and producing. Matthew Budman will produce.

This is Russell’s first film since his 2015 movie “Joy,” which starred Jennifer Lawrence. His other credits include “American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Fighter.” Bale and Russell previously worked together in “American Hustle” and “The Fighter.”

Washington most recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” after breaking out in Spike Lee’s “BlackKklansman.” He next stars in “Malcolm & Marie” opposite Zendaya — the film just sold to Netflix in a $30 million deal during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Washington is represented by WME and Rogers & Cowan/PMK.

A spokesperson for New Regency has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment. Deadline first reported the news.

