Sen. John Fetterman Feigns Disbelief Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Oh My Gosh, It’s Devastating’ (Video)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday announced that he was ordering House Republicans to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, prompting Sen. John Fetterman to feign outrage.

When a reporter told Fetterman that McCarthy was launching an investigation into possible misdeeds by Biden, the Pennsylvania senator responded: “Oh my God, really. Oh my gosh, it’s devastating,” video of which you can watch below.

As an aide pulled him away, he added: “Oooooo. Don’t do it. Oh no, oh no.”

For weeks, McCarthy has indicated that he was considering an impeachment inquiry of Biden in an effort to obtain bank records and other documents from the president and his embattled son, Hunter Biden.

“Today, I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

“I do not make this decision lightly,” McCarthy said. “Regardless of your party, or who you voted for, these facts concern all Americans.”

The House speaker added: “This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather the full facts and answers for the American public,” he said on Tuesday. “That’s exactly what we want to know — the answers. I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations as well.”