John Green’s ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ Film Adaptation to Stream on Max

The “Turtles All the Way Down” film adaptation of John Green’s book will arrive on Max later this year.

The author took to Instagram to reveal the news, confirming that the film has been made. He will also attend SCAD TV Fest in Atlanta to talk about the film.

“You never know if a movie is actually going to come out,” Green said. “The ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ movie is coming out later this year on Max!”

Directed by Hannah Marks, the film follows the book’s plot centered on 17-year-old protagonist Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced). Aza struggles with anxiety while trying to live up to everyone’s expectations of her to be a good daughter, friend and student. Invasive thoughts bombard her brain endlessly as she tries to live her life. A reconnection with her childhood crush Davis (Felix Mallard) might help her face her fears and learn more about how she can navigate her mental health.

Green executive produced the film. According to Deadline, “Scrubs” star Judy Reyes plays Aza’s mother Gina. Cree Cicchino also stars. Deadline also reported the later additions of J. Smith Cameron, Poorna Jagannathan and Maliq Johnson to the New Line feature film adaptation.

Since “Turtles All the Way Down” published October 10, 2017, Green has also written “The Anthropocene Reviewed.” His beloved bestseller “The Fault in Our Stars” starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley was made into a movie directed by Josh Boone with a script from Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Nat Wolff also appeared in the film.

Wolff also played Quentin to Cara Delevingne’s Margo in the film adaptation of Green’s “Paper Towns” (2015) also penned by Neustadter and Weber. Green’s “Looking for Alaska” was adapted into a series for Hulu by Josh Schwarts, starring Charlie Plummer, Kristine Frøseth and Denny Love.