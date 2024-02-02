25 New Streaming Movies to Watch at Home in February

February has arrived, and with it comes a ton of new movies you can watch at home. Whether you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day watch or a new release you didn’t catch in theaters, there’s a robust lineup of newly streaming titles on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Peacock and Paramount+ this month. Lucky for you, we’ve done the hard work of combing through every new release to single out the best of the best. Below is our curated guide to the best new movies to stream in February.

So dive in, there’s a little something for everyone.

“The Great Gatsby”

Warner Bros.

Netflix – Feb. 1

Leave it to Baz Luhrmann to craft the most lavish adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” imaginable. Released in 3D, this 2013 epic has starpower (Leonardo DiCaprio! Carey Mulligan! A pre-fame Elizabeth Debicki!), eye-popping production value (Gatsby’s party doesn’t disappoint) and a stacked soundtrack (Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” was written for the film). But Luhrmann’s blend of hypnotic storytelling and a tragic tale like Gatsby’s proves to be a solid match, with the ensemble more than up to the challenge of telling a larger-than-life story about a larger-than-life figure. – Adam Chitwood

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Netflix – Feb. 1

Cue up Ginuwine’s “Pony” and get ready for the third – and final – chapter of the male stripping saga. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which jumped from a Max-exclusive debut to a moderately-sized theatrical release last Valentine’s Day, follows our titular male stripper (once again played by Channing Tatum), who falls under the spell of a beautiful older, soon-to-be-divorcee (Selma Hayek), who convinces him to go to London with her and launch an upscale male revue. Mike, ever adrift, agrees. And while some had a problem with the other core strippers being reduced to a lone cameo (on Zoom, no less), returning director Steven Soderbergh (who stepped away from the director’s chair for “Magic Mike XXL”) clearly had some things about the transactional nature of romance and whether or not Mike could finally settle down. Equipped with some of the best dance sequences in the franchise and winning performances from the entire cast (including a young Jemelia George, who lends some great “Days of Heaven”-ish voiceover narration), “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will one day be seen as an unsung classic. But you can get in on the ground floor and watch it now. – Drew Taylor

“X”

A24

Netflix – Feb. 1

Later this year we’ll be treated to “MaXXXine,” the third entry in the trilogy of unlikely horror films from A24 and writer/director Ti West. Before “MaXXXine,” though, why not go back to the beginning with “X,” West’s homage to hillbilly horror movies like “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” but embroidered with a strange sensitivity and emotional heft. The long and short of “X” is that a bunch of pornographers (led by a miraculous Mia Goth and including Brittany Snow, Martin Henderson, Jenna Ortega and Kid Cudi) rent a barn from a seemingly helpless old married couple and are soon picked off one by one. The movie delivers the shocks, for sure, with some very memorable deaths, but the movie takes on an additional depth when delving into the motives for the murders (too good to giv eaway here). An A+ slasher movie and a soulful rumination on aging and obsolescence? That’s “X” for you. – Drew Taylor

“Moneyball”

Sony Pictures

Netflix – Feb. 1

Brad Pitt gives one of his best performances in the 2011 drama “Moneyball,” an artful crowdpleaser in the best way. Directed by Bennett Miller and written by Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian, “Moneyball” charts former MLB flameout Billy Beane (Pitt) who’s now general manager of the Oakland Athletics and recruits a statistician with zero baseball experience (played by Jonah Hill in an Oscar-nominated performance) to help him shake up the team. The film is based on a true and controversial story, and while the sports angle is interesting, Pitt’s turn as a man filled with regret and shame hits you right in the gut. – Adam Chitwood

“A Ghost Story”

A24

Max – Feb. 1

If existential dread is your bag, “A Ghost Story” is one of the more unique entries in the “ghost movie” genre in the last decade. This original indie from writer/director David Lowery stars Casey Affleck as a man who dies and becomes a ghost, destined to haunt the small Texas home he shared with his wife for all time. It’s a decidedly lo-fi affair — Affleck and other ghost characters appear wearing sheets with their eye holes cut out, and Lowery presents the film in 1:3 aspect ratio. But it’s also a tremendously moving piece of work that builds to a climax that packs an emotional wallop. – Adam Chitwood

“Midsommar”

A24

Max – Feb. 1

Ring in the impending spring with “Midsommar,” one of the brightest and most colorful horror movies ever made. Ari Aster’s 2019 film that became an A24 favorite stars Florence Pugh as a young woman grieving the death of her sister and parents who invites herself on a trip to a midsummer festival at a commune with her boyfriend and his friends. But what starts as a curious and lovely trip into a tight-knit community soon turns into a nightmare as the rituals planned for this particular festival aren’t all fun and games. Pugh is incredible and Aster proves to be a master at tone as he keeps a visually restrained approach that makes the horrors all the more horrifying. – Adam Chitwood

“The Notebook”

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook” (New Line Cinema)

Max – Feb. 1

If you’re looking for something romantic to spin up for Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with “The Notebook.” This 2004 Nicholas Sparks adaptation made movie stars out of Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling and added more than a few iconic scenes into Hollywood lexicon. The story unfolds in two timelines as an elderly man reads a love story to a woman in a nursing home, and the story comes to life as the 1940s-set romance between McAdams’ heiress and Gosling’s lumber mill worker. If you don’t shed a tear by the end, check your pulse – you may be dead inside. – Adam Chitwood

“Pride and Prejudice”

“Pride & Prejudice” (Focus/Universal)

Peacock – Feb. 1

One of the best film adaptations of all time and widely considered one of the best Jane Austen adaptations, filmmaker Joe Wright’s “Pride and Prejudice” is positively swoon-worthy. Keira Knightley plays Elizabeth Bennett, a young woman destined to be married off who is instantly transfixed by the snobbish Mr. Darcy, played by “Succession” star and Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen. The production value is lush as Wright captures the romance of 18th century rural England, and Knightley and Macfadyen are divine together. The cast of this 2005 release is also a who’s who of future stars: Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Rupert Friend, Kelly Reilly and Talulah Riley all appear. – Adam Chitwood

“Just Mercy”

Michael B. Jordan in “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros.)

Peacock – Feb. 1

One of the most powerful films about the death penalty ever made, 2019’s “Just Mercy” stars Michael B. Jordan as Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard law graduate who travels to Alabama with the intention of helping those who can’t afford proper legal representation. While there, he becomes involved in the case of a man on death row, played by Jamie Foxx, and fights to not only prove his innocence but keep him from being killed. Written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is based on a true story and is as impactful a watch as you could get — it not only makes its case, but captures the realities of death row with harrowing detail. Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson and Rafe Spall co-star but it’s Rob Morgan who steals the film as an inmate on death row. – Adam Chitwood

“Just Friends”

New Line Cinema

Prime Video – Feb. 1

Here’s an underrated romcom that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. The 2005 film “Just Friends” stars Ryan Reynolds as a successful music producer whose plane – which is also carrying a dull pop star played by Anna Faris – is forced to land near Chris’ hometown just in time for Christmas. He begrudgingly returns home and faces his high school crush, played by Amy Smart, but all his feelings of being a plus-sized outsider come flooding back despite his attempts to remake his image as an adult. This is a romcom that’s really funny, with Reynolds bringing the goods but Faris stealing the entire movie with her go-for-broke performance. – Adam Chitwood

“Orion and the Dark”

Orion and the Dark – Paul Walter Hauser as Dark and Jacob Tremblay as Orion. (DreamWorks Animation)

Netflix – Feb. 2

Get ready to meet your new favorite animated movie. “Orion and the Dark,” based on the children’s book by Emma Yarlett, follows young Orion (Jacob Tremblay), who is afraid of basically everything – especially the dark. That all changes when the personification of the Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) visits Orion and takes him on an incredible nighttime odyssey. He meets the other night entities, including Sweet Dreams (Angela Bassett), Sleep (Natasia Demetriou), Insomnia (Nat Faxon), Unexplained Noises (Golda Rosheuvel) and Quiet (Aparna Nancherla). He also meets Light (Ike Barinholtz), who might not be as hot as he thinks he is. While the set up is adorable, what makes “Orion and the Dark” so special is both its sophisticated, slyly funny script by Charlie Kaufman (“Adaptation,” “Being John Malkovich”) and the movie’s beautifully stylized world. (The film was produced by DreamWorks Animation and animated by Mikros Animation, the studio behind “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”) There’s even a nifty, “Princess Bride”-ish framing device with the older Orion (Colin Hanks) telling the story to his young son. – Drew Taylor

“Past Lives”

Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in “Past Lives” (Credit: A24)

Paramount+ – Feb. 2

“Past Lives,” which netted a somewhat surprising Best Picture Oscar nomination last month, is a quiet – and quietly devastating – romantic drama about the love we leave behind and the choices that we make. Delicately directed by Celine Song, whose script also earned a Best Original Screenplay nomination, the film focuses on Nora Moon (Greta Lee), whose childhood sweetheart from back in Korea Hae Sung (Ted Yoo) shows up one day in New York. Together, they fumble through a brief reconnection, since Nora is now happily married to Arthur (John Magaro). Hurt feelings, messy emotions, awkward encounters – “Past Lives” has it all. Will you cry? Probably. But they will be good, cleansing tears. You’ll be happy for the release. This movie is beautiful. Watch it before the Oscars. – Drew Taylor

“The Tiger’s Apprentice”

Paramount+

Paramount+ – Feb. 2

Ready for a super-sized fantasy adventure for the whole family? “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” based on the book by Laurence Yep, follows a young boy named Tom (Brandon Soo Hoo), who discovers a world of ancient warriors, able to magically transform into animals (complete with very cool visual effects). The all-star voice cast includes Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Great Lee and Leah Lewis, with gorgeous animation provided by Mikros Animation (the same studio responsible for “Orion and the Dark,” also on our list). If you’re looking for a very fun adventure with some actual claws (get it?) – then look no further than “The Tiger’s Apprentice.” – Drew Taylor

“Ready Player One”

Tye Sheridan in “Ready Player One” (Warner Bros.)

Netflix – Feb. 3

A few years ago Steven Spielberg made “Ready Player One.” He wanted to see if he still had what it took to make a big, all-ages blockbuster. And the answer was a very big yes. Based on the novel by Austin nerd Ernie Cline, “Ready Player One” takes place in a dystopian future where everyone retreats to a virtual world known as the Oasis. When the creator of the Oasis dies, it triggers a massive game that sees players from across the world attempt to solve its many puzzles. If you solve them, you gain control of the Oasis. It’s a fun premise and the likable performers (among them: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg and Ben Mendelsohn) give the movie some much needed humanity and emotion. But the real star of the show is the Oasis itself, lovingly rendered by Industrial Light & Magic as a kind of non-stop pop culture extravaganza, where a character becomes the Iron Giant for a climactic battle and an old Atari game holds the fate of an entire universe. (An entire section of the movie takes place within a pixel-perfect recreation of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”) If you never saw “Ready Player One,” it will give you the same feeling you get while watching an old Spielberg movie – a kind of warm, fuzzy nostalgia perhaps best enhanced by a 2-litter bottle of Tab and your favorite footie pajamas. – Drew Taylor

“Strays”

Universal Pictures

Prime Video – Feb. 6

One of last year’s best, most overlooked comedies, “Strays” follows a dog (voiced by Will Ferrell) cruelly abandoned by his dipshit owner (Will Forte) and who vows revenge against him. He teams up with some other dogs (voiced by Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher and Randall Park) and they go on an odyssey across the land to find this man … and bite off his penis. (If you can’t tell already, “Strays” is extremely R-rated.) Directed by Josh Greenbaum, who also helmed the sublimely silly “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “Strays” will make you laugh so hard you might make an accident on the rug. It’s the best. The kind of movie that will be reappraised in five years, rightfully heralded as a cult classic, with people wondering why they had never seen it before. Hey. Don’t blame us. We’re telling you right now. – Drew Taylor

“The Marvels”

Marvel Studios

Disney+ – Feb. 7

“The Marvels” – it’s not so bad! Marvel Studios’ latest misfire was ripped apart in reviews and on social media. But if you’re basically expecting an extra-long episode of the super charming Disney+ original series “Ms. Marvel,” you probably won’t be disappointed. “The Marvels” links up three of the MCU’s brightest heroes – Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau, cool superhero name TBD (Teyonah Parris) – who unite against an evil enemy with vague intentions and a link to Captain Marvel’s past (played by Zawe Ashton). Together, they get into wacky adventures trying to save the galaxy, with a trip to a planet where everyone sings and a lot off stuff with Captain Marvel’s cat, who is a hideous space monster in the guise of a cuddly pet. The chemistry between the three main actors is palpable, the production design and visual effects are bight and fun, and it’s only 105 minutes. Pretty good right? – Drew Taylor

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

Corey Hawkins in “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” (Universal Pictures)

Paramount+ – Feb. 11

One of two Dracula movies released by Universal last year (the other, “Renfield,” is a very different film), “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is exclusively concerned with a slim chapter from Bram Stoker’s original novel, that detailed a ship that carried Dracula’s sarcophagus (and that washed ashore in England a ghost ship). This is a whole movie dedicated to that expedition and what, exactly, went wrong. And it’s pretty cool, channeling the claustrophobic creature vibes of something like “Alien,” with a nifty creature design for Dracula, who is more of a vicious gargoyle than courtly prince and solid direction by André Øvredal. It’s creepy! – Drew Taylor

“Bottoms”

Ayo Edebiri stars as Josie, Rachel Sennott as PJ and Summer Joy Campbell as Sylvie in “Bottoms” An Orion Pictures Release (MGM/Patti Perret)

Prime Video – Feb. 13

One of last year’s very best movies, “Bottoms” is a howlingly funny high school comedy about a couple of “ugly lesbians” (the movie’s terminology, not ours) played by Rachel Sennott (who also co-wrote the screenplay) and Ayo Edebiri, who decide to start an underground fight club at their school as a way of meeting other gay girls. The premise is, admittedly, wonderful, but co-writer/director Emma Seligman’s execution is what make is such a riot. The movie is absurd and surreal (you’ll figure this out early on when one of their classmates is in a cage), embroidered by a gaudy 1990’s color scheme and a sense of humor that sometimes is startlingly dark. With brilliant, fearless casting (Marshawn Lynch is their counselor and Kaia Gerber is outstanding as the token hot girl), a kick-ass score co-composed by Charli XCX and a velvety 91 minute runtime, “Bottoms” is the very definition of must-watch. This will be played at slumber parties for years to come. It’s the closest thing we’ve had to a new “Heathers” – and without that earlier movie’s meanness, replaced with sensitivity and nuance. – Drew Taylor

“Oppenheimer”

Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer” (Universal)

Peacock – Feb. 16

A three-hour long, R-rated, $100 million biography of one of the most controversial figures of World War II and it made nearly $1 billion worldwide, created a craze in IMAX and was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Score. “Oppenheimer” didn’t just break conventional wisdom but seemed to actively set about at creating a new paradigm, where a smart, original story could flourish in a commercial landscape filled with superheroes and all-ages comedies. Christopher Nolan’s greatest artistic achievement yet, he fearlessly, flawlessly delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played to perfection by Cillian Murphy), who is known as the father of the atomic bomb. But instead of having it play out as a straight biopic, Nolan jumbles the timeline and has specific moments in his life interact with one another in a way that only a movie could, leaving a lasting impression of both the man and his work that is tortured and conflicted, exhilarating and horrific. With an all-star supporting cast that includes Emily Blunt and Robert Downey, Jr. (now both Oscar nominees for their work) and a jaw-dropping score by Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer” is a film less seen than experienced. And if you haven’t experienced it yet, you’ve just run out of excuses. – Drew Taylor

“This Is Me… Now: A Love Story”

Jennifer Lopez in “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” (Prime Video)

Prime Video – Feb. 16

Curiously dropping right after Valentine’s Day is Jennifer Lopez’s new film/special “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.” The 65-minute special is described as a “narrative-driven, cinematic original” starring Lopez that’s part music video, part semi-autobiographical romantic drama. The release accompanies the release of Lopez’s new album, but the film promises music and guest stars galore with Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Derek Hough and, yes, Ben Affleck all appearing. Lauded music video director Dave Meyers directs from a script by Lopez and Matt Walton. – Adam Chitwood

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Credit: Paramount)

Prime Video – Feb. 21

Bafflingly passed over for the Best Animated Feature Oscar nomination, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” reinvents the classic characters, who first appeared in comic book form in 1984 and in an animated series in 1987, in bold and fascinating ways. This is primarily achieved by emphasizing the teenage part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with actual teenagers voicing the characters (Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon) and focusing much of the action on the turtles just wanting to fit in and go to high school with their new pal April (Ayo Edebiri). Sure, there is a potential world-ending threat, but it is one that challenges the characters specifically and feels related to who they are. The other thing that sets this iteration apart is the inventive art style, which feels like the doodles in a teenager’s notebook – characters are asymmetrical and lines something exist outside of whatever shape they’re trying to hedge in. Even the score, by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, has the energy and exuberance of a garage band. This movie is an absolutely joy, overflowing with heart and humor and raw, untamed artistry. It’s a shame it wasn’t selected. But, with a sequel in the works, it’ll have another shot. – Drew Taylor

“Priscilla”

Cailee Spaeny in “Priscilla” (A24)

Max – Feb. 23

“Priscilla” got lost in the end of the year crush, perhaps dinged by the more widely scene “Elvis” last year. And that’s a shame. Because it is a really special movie. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, the film charts Priscilla Presley’s (Cailee Spaney) life as it relates to Elvis (Jacob Elordi) – how he came into her life, how he made her parents feel and, ultimately, how he wound up controlling her. In fact, he kept her at Graceland so much that the movie at times feels like a prison escape picture – how is she going to make it out alive and by what methods? (The final, unbroken take, too good to ruin here, says it all.) Tellingly, the Elvis estate didn’t let them film at Graceland or use any of his music, but that actually adds to the movie’s power, instead of taking that power away. Plus it’s way cooler to watch Priscilla Presley get her hair done to a Dan Deacon song. Coppola’s career has been littered with women who have felt trapped by privilege, whether it’s Scarlett Johansson in a glitzy Japanese hotel or Marie Antoinette lazing around the palace. Priscilla is another one of those women. Nobody could have brought her story to life better than Coppola. And nobody could have played her as well as Spaeny. – Drew Taylor

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Photo credit: A24)

Netflix – Feb. 23

A24’s Oscar-winning phenomenon “Everything Everywhere All at Once” hits Netflix later this month, and it’s worth the wait. From filmmaking duo Daniels, this indescribable film is at once a family drama, multiversal sci-fi adventure and bareknuckle actioner. Michelle Yeoh plays a Chinese immigrant running a laundromat with her husband (played by Ke Huy Quan) who is fighting an IRS audit of her business. But in a meeting with the IRS, her body is taken over by a version of her from a different universe. Absolutely bonkers action ensues, but the film barrels towards an emotional ending that drills down this story of familial bonds. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won seven Oscars including Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress and Original Screenplay. – Adam Chitwood

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

A24

Netflix – Feb. 24

Perhaps one of the most adorable movies you will ever see, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” which is based on the popular short videos by Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate, follows the titular stop-motion shell (once again voiced by Slate) as he searches for his family. That’s really it. But the movie is so lovingly crafted and so deeply felt that you can’t help but get sucked into the weird little world of Marcel and his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rossellini). It is also proof that sometimes the simplest stories can carry with them the biggest emotional impact, as you will undoubtedly be a mess at one or more point while watching. It’s a testament to the movie’s singular power that it was nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar last year, after the team proved that a big enough portion of the movie was animated. (We love the Academy and their silly little rules, don’t we folks?) While it didn’t win, Marcel certainly made an impact, with Fleischer Camp going on to an even bigger story of human/creature interaction – a live-action remake of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch.” That will undoubtedly be amazing too. – Drew Taylor

“Code 8: Part II”

Netflix

Netflix – Feb. 28

The indie Netflix sci-fi film “Code 8” finally gets a sequel with “Code 8: Part II.” Robbie Amell reprises his role as Connor, now out of prison and having cut ties with Garrett (played by Stephen Amell). But when Connor is forced to help a 14-year-old named Pav, he finds himself on the run once more and seeking the last person he expected to be reaching out to. – Adam Chitwood