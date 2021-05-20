Stephen Colbert celebrated a milestone on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show,” one that probably seemed to a lot of us like it would never come: His first in-studio guest since the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, “A Quiet Place Part 2” director John Krasinski.

And to celebrate the big moment, Colbert challenged Krasinski to an arm wrestling contest and, completely not surprising, got his ass kicked.

The bit began when Colbert asked Krasinski “how strong are you?” We assume the answer is “very,” since Krasinski is also the star of Amazon Prime’s “Jack Ryan” TV series, which requires him to credibly do action hero things on the regular.

That’s probably why Colbert’s wife Evelyn, who has frequently appeared on the COVID-era socially distanced version of “The Late Show,” wisely advised against this. “This is not smart, hon’,” she said, though she was also chuckling pretty hard at the whole thing.

Krasinski told Colbert it was the first time he’d arm wrestled “probably ever,” something Colbert didn’t believe; Kransinski then confessed that as a kid, when he saw the Sylvester Stallone move “Over the Top,” he certainly arm wrestled “for about 2 weeks.” Colbert joked that the film was “‘The Queen’s Gambit’ of arm wrestling.”

Colbert definitely knew he was going to lose because, when he told Krasinski about the time he arm wrestled Daniel Craig, he said “have you ever arm wrestled a back hoe?” by which he clearly meant the “James Bond” star is extremely strong.

But after the bantering, the actual arm wrestling began. How did Colbert do? “Gah! I don’t know we were really doing it,” he groaned as Krasinski, after some playing, pretty effortlessly pinned him.

The whole thing is really funny, though personally we’re just stoked by yet another sign things might be returning to something resembling normal. You can watch the whole match below: