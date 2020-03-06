John Krasinski ‘Would Love’ to Play MCU Reed Richards in ‘Fantastic Four’

Actor and Director John Krasinski “would love” to play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) “Fantastic Four” movie. “I would love to do it,” Krasinski said in a new interview with Comicbook.com while promoting “A Quiet Place Part II.” “I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing.”

“I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that,” Krasinski said . “I’m awaiting Kevin’s announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”

The kicker is that the Marvel Comics are already using Krasinki’s likeness for Reed Richards in the third issue of “War of the Realms.” Previously, during the Marvel Comics “Ultimates” run, Nick Fury resembled Sam Jackson prior to the actor joining the MCU in the post-credit scene of the first “Iron Man” film.

At last year’s San Diego Comic Con, as the Marvel Studios panel came to a close, Chief Kevin Feige revealed a bunch of projects that they were unable to fully discuss at the panel but confirmed that one of the projects in development is “The Fantastic Four.”

“I didn’t even have time to talk about ‘ The Fantastic Four’,” said Feige.