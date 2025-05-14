John Krasinski Tells Seth Meyers’ Cue Card Team to ‘Just Walk Out’ After Meyers Pokes Fun at Typos: ‘He Doesn’t Deserve You!’ | Video

Seth Meyers often has a good laugh at any mistakes on his cue cards, and is not afraid to call them out on-air. But, when he did it on Tuesday night, “The Office” alum John Krasinski jokingly encouraged Meyers’s team to “just walk out.”

During his monologue, Meyers spotted two mistakes on one card: the first was “Russian” being spelled as “Russin.” The second was a missing letter, so “Ukranian” just became “Ukrania.” Meyers joked that tariffs were responsible for the mistakes, while Wally Feresten — the man responsible for the cards — joked that it was just his way of protesting them.

When Krasinski joined the show a bit later — the actor has a new movie called “Fountain of Youth” releasing on Apple TV+ this month and is starring in an off Broadway one-man show — and suggested that maybe Meyers’s cue card team could help him remember so much dialogue, Meyers brought up the mistakes again.

“How are you with spelling the words right?” Meyers joked. “Because they’re — they’ve got like a — are you a stickler?”

Krasisnki cracked up at that, before jumping to the defense of Wally and his team.

“That’s not fair!” Krasinski said. “That’s not fair. Get out — just walk out. He doesn’t deserve you!”

Don’t worry, the team didn’t actually leave, as it was all in good fun. Like we said, Meyers regularly pokes fun at mistakes on the show, even his own.

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.