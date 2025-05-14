Seth Meyers Is No Longer Shocked by RFK Jr.’s Brain Worm After New Photos: ‘It’s Crazy That He’s Only Had One’ | Video

U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted new photos of him and his family on vacation over the weekend, and after learning the details of the photos, Seth Meyers is no longer stunned by the fact that RFK Jr. previously contracted a brain worm.

In fact, the NBC host is actually more surprised that there’s only been one brain worm on record for Kennedy.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Meyers highlighted photos posted by Kennedy, which showed the secretary and his grandchildren swimming in Rock Creek in Washington, D.C. The thing is, that creek is known to be contaminated.

“I used to think it was crazy that he had a brain worm,” Meyers said after pausing to digest the info. “But now I think it’s crazy that he’s only had one.”

The photos posted by Kennedy showed him fully submerged in the water, with his grandchildren swimming as well. The pictures were taken amid an active National Park Service advisory against coming in contact with the water.

“Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens that make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human (and pet) health,” the warning currently reads. “Please protect yourself and your pooches by staying on trails and out of the creek. All District waterways are subject to a swim ban – this means wading, too!”

The advisory has been in place for more than two years.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.